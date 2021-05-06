Wanted man fatally shot by police in Westmoreland

Wanted man fatally shot by police in WestmorelandThursday, May 06, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A man who was wanted by the Westmoreland police for murder was fatally shot by lawmen in downtown Savanna-la-Mar this afternoon.
Superintendent Robert Gordon, the commanding officer for the parish, told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that “the police accosted a wanted man this afternoon, during the process the person attempted to fire at the police, shots were returned and the person was hit.”
He said a .38 revolver and four live rounds were recovered from the scene.
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) have been contacted.
More information later.
Rosalee Wood
