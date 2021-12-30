Wanted man held - charged with killing ex-girlfriend's sister

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The long arm of the law finally caught up with a man who was on the run for more than a year following the killing of his ex-girlfriend's sister.

The man, 23-year-old Jafeal Doman, otherwise called 'Bimmer Man' of Barrett Hall, St James, and Dalling Street, Westmoreland addresses, was nabbed in a police operation in Westmoreland earlier this month.

An arrest warrant was executed on him and he has since been charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

Doman, who had been on the run since Friday, November 26, 2020, is charged with the killing of Kelly-Ann McIntosh, a site worker of Barrett Hall, St James.

Police reported that on that day, Doman went looking for his ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child, at McIntosh's house. However, an argument developed and he left.

Police said Doman returned later. McIntosh was shot several times.

Doman fled when citizens came to the rescue of McIntosh, who later died at a hospital.

Several operations were conducted for Doman before he was eventually captured. He was charged after an interview in the presence of his attorney.

David Dunkley