Wanted man killed, baby injured in shootout

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A wanted man was fatally shot and two other individuals, including a baby, were injured during an alleged confrontation with members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) along Oxford Street in Kingston yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Shane Williams, who was wanted in connection with a murder and shooting along North Street in Kingston on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was also listed as a person of interest in two other cases of shooting along Oxford Street in Kingston in April of this year, the police said.

According to the police, members of the JDF were on duty at the Oxford Street and Beeston Street checkpoint when two armed men drove up and opened gunfire at them about 6:25 pm.

The police said the men then opened fire “indiscriminately” at residents and the soldiers returned the gunfire. Williams was reportedly shot and the other two individuals, including the baby, were also found with gunshot wounds.

The police said all three individuals were taken to the hospital where Williams was pronounced dead and the other two admitted for treatment.

The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).