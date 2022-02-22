Wanted man remanded

Wanted man remandedTuesday, February 22, 2022
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica — Horace Kenton, a wanted man from Portland who was captured on February 16, was denied bail on Tuesday.
Kenton was ordered to be remanded when he appeared in the Portland Parish Court in Port Antonio.
He is to return to court in Buff Bay on March 4, 2022.
Kenton is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.
Kenton, who was on Portland's wanted list for offences committed September 25, 2021, in Snow Hill District in the parish, was nabbed by the police on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in a targeted raid in Long Bay, Portland.
READ: Another wanted man held in Portland
Everard Owen
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy