Wanted man remanded

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Horace Kenton, a wanted man from Portland who was captured on February 16, was denied bail on Tuesday.

Kenton was ordered to be remanded when he appeared in the Portland Parish Court in Port Antonio.

He is to return to court in Buff Bay on March 4, 2022.

Kenton is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

Kenton, who was on Portland's wanted list for offences committed September 25, 2021, in Snow Hill District in the parish, was nabbed by the police on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in a targeted raid in Long Bay, Portland.

Everard Owen