Wanted man shot dead in St Andrew

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— A wanted man is among two men who were fatally shot in the Lincoln Road area of St Andrew in two incidents this afternoon.

A third man was shot and injured and is being treated at hospital.

In the first incident it is reported that men travelling in a car drove onto Lincoln Avenue and shot two men; one died on the spot while the other was rushed to hospital.

While at that scene the police heard explosions nearby and responded.

It is alleged they encountered a group of men who were attempting to avenge the earlier killing on Lincoln Avenue.

A police source said the men fired at them instead and they fired back fatally wounding a man they have identified as Geovanie Simmonds, otherwise called Jeff.

The cops reported that after the shooting they retrieved two firearms -- an M16 rifle and a 9mm pistol.

They believe the firearms were being used by the gunmen who attempted the reprisal.

One of the firearms was found on Alley Way and the other found on Lincoln Avenue.

The police stated that Simmonds was wanted for a recent murder that took place in the Lincoln Avenue area.