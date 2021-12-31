Wanted men a no-show - cops

Wanted men a no-show - copsFriday, December 31, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— None of the four wanted men who were asked to hand themselves over to police today have turned up.
The police listed the men as wanted in connection with gang violence which continues to escalate in the Kingston Western Division. They were to report to the Denham Town Police Station by 6:00 pm.
But contacted a short while ago, head of the division, Superintendent Michael Phipps, told OBSERVER ONLINE that none of the men listed showed up.
Superintendent Phipps said the police are and will continue to search for the men.
The police listed the wanted men as:
Kearon Angus, otherwise called 'Kadulla'
Damanie Taylor, otherwise called 'Hitchi Pang'
Mario Mowatt, otherwise called 'Mario'
Mark Harley, otherwise called 'Duddu' or 'Duddu Bap'
