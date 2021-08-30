Wanted men captured during operations in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two wanted men were captured by the Specialised Operations Branch during separate operations in Kingston on Friday, August 27.

One of the men, 25-year-old Javaughn Francis, otherwise called ‘Killy Killy’, of Sharpe Drive, Kingston, has since been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an operation that was carried out at his home about 5:00 am.

According to reports, during the operation, a search was conducted and a Taurus 9mm pistol with two magazines containing eleven 9mm rounds was found. Francis was arrested and during processing, it was revealed that he was wanted for the murder of 36-year-old Conroy McKoy of Havana Drive, Kingston, that was committed on Wednesday, January 6. He was subsequently charged and his court date is being finalised.

The team then conducted a raid at Bogle Pathway in Kingston, where two men were taken into custody. One of them, Trevor Dean, otherwise called ‘Romaine’, of Whitehall in Kingston, is wanted by the St Andrew North Criminal Investigations Branch on several counts of murder. The other man was processed and released.