Ward shot while trying to escape Metcalfe Street Remand Centre has died

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that the Ward-of-State, who was shot while attempting to escape the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre, has succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the Ward is being withheld as he is a minor.

Reports are that on Thursday, February 10, at approximately 5:45 am, two Wards broke out of their dormitories. One of them reportedly scaled a wall and was shot by a sentry officer. A police team nearby was alerted by the shots fired, and the attempted escapee was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The second juvenile was caught on the compound.

In a release, the DCS said it is expressing its sincere condolences to the family of the Ward.