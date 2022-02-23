Ward shot while trying to escape Metcalfe Street Remand Centre has died

Ward shot while trying to escape Metcalfe Street Remand Centre has diedWednesday, February 23, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that the Ward-of-State, who was shot while attempting to escape the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre, has succumbed to his injuries.
The name of the Ward is being withheld as he is a minor.
Reports are that on Thursday, February 10, at approximately 5:45 am, two Wards broke out of their dormitories. One of them reportedly scaled a wall and was shot by a sentry officer. A police team nearby was alerted by the shots fired, and the attempted escapee was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
The second juvenile was caught on the compound.
In a release, the DCS said it is expressing its sincere condolences to the family of the Ward.
