Warehouse ravaged by fire in Mandeville

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Fire investigators today returned to a furniture warehouse in Mandeville where scores of appliances were yesterday ravaged by a blaze.

Firefighters responded to a call at 1:26 pm yesterday at the warehouse located on the Golf View Shopping Complex on Caledonia Road.

Deputy Superintendent at the Jamaica Fire Brigade Rohan Powell told OBSERVER ONLINE that investigators were not able to fully examine the warehouse yesterday.

“The building [is] damaged [and its] contents destroyed. We are still trying to ascertain [the cause of the fire]. Investigators returned to this scene this morning,” he said.

“We have not fully ascertained the extent of the damage, because we were not able to go through all of it to see all the compartments,” he added.

Powell said the damage estimate was not yet complete.

Trevor James, proprietor of the Golf View Shopping Complex told OBSERVER ONLINE that he is more concerned about his tenant than the damage to his building.

“The gentleman in here has lost a lot and he was just loading up for Christmas, so I am really concerned for him. The building is material things. Those can be replaced in the long run. [I'm] not saying it is not an issue, but not for me at this time. More importantly for my tenants, how they feel and how they are going to bounce back,” he said.

He said the building is insured, but could not confirm if his tenant had insurance.

Kasey Williams