Warmington, Hutchinson, join George Wright in touring poorly-constructed Chantilly to Dunbar's River road in Westmoreland

Warmington, Hutchinson, join George Wright in touring poorly-constructed Chantilly to Dunbar's River road in WestmorelandWednesday, June 30, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington; Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, JC Hutchinson; National Works Agency (NWA) Communications Manager, Stephen Shaw; and NWA Community Relations Officer, Janel Ricketts, are currently touring roads in Westmoreland.
The tour, which includes George Wright, embattled Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, started out in Dunbar's River where sections of the $27 million Chantilly to Dunbar's River main road was eroded in less than two weeks after repairs.
The roadway was heavily scoured and would often flood whenever it rained. Repaired by Nubian 1 Construction, work on the roadway started on February 1, 2021 and ended Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Meanwhile, residents on the Welcome to Hertford community became irritated this morning when an official from the touring party told the residents that no one lived in the area.
Warmington asked the residents who was their councillor? The residents told him that they do not have one as their current Member of Parliament George Wright was the councillor before he was became the MP.
Warmington then informed the residents that Mayor Bertel Moore and the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation would be responsible for the road.
Warmington then took on Wright.
“A fi yuh area this? Then why yuh neva fix it when yuh were councillor," questioned Warmington.
However, the residents rushed to the defence of Wright, telling the minister that he was the one who had done some work on the road in the past.
The tour continues into the Logwood area before heading to Darliston.
Anthony Lewis
