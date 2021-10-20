Warren Weir distances himself from alleged cult leader

Olympian Warren Weir has sought to distance himself from controversial pastor Kevin Smith after a photo of the pair surfaced online.

The photo of the 2012 Olympic Bronze medalist with Smith, the leader of alleged cult church Pathway International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James, was among a number of images involving the pastor which began circulating on social media after two people were killed at the church on Sunday night in a bizarre ritual.

But in a tweet Wednesday to clear the air on the photo, Weir said that he was only taking a photograph with a fan.

“Athletes are often asked for photos. It's a courtesy most athletes and entertainers extend without knowing anything about the people we take these photos with. Please note I neither knew nor have ever associated with the 'pastor' in that photo currently circulating,” he wrote.

According to police reports, a woman's throat was slashed, and another died by gunshot wounds at the church on Sunday. A third member of the congregation was killed after police entered the premises and were met with gunshots, which they returned.

The police were alerted to the premises after receiving a report from an injured congregant.

Prior to the bizarre killings, Smith's Facebook post saw him giving specific instructions to his congregation to report to church, warning them that “a flood was coming”.

"All Members of Pathways baptized under my hands only must be present at church this Day October 18, 2021. All Cell Phone Must be switch off and left at your homes. Wrap in aluminum file. You will not be able to come on the property otherwise," he wrote on his Facebook page.

The pastor, who assumed the title of “His Excellency”, along with 42 members of his congregation have been arrested.