Washington Boulevard hit-and-run victim identified

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run incident along Washington Boulevard in the vicinity of Aldine Drive on Tuesday.

She is 49-year-old Philantra Hay of Titcairn Valley, Red Hills, St Andrew.

Reports are that about 6:28 am, Hay was walking along the Boulevard when a motor vehicle hit her before speeding off.

Read: Suspected hit-and-run on Washington Boulevard

Citizens contacted the police who then assisted Hay to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Half Way police are still probing the incident and are asking people with information to contact them at 876-926-8184, or call the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.