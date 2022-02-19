Washington NFL Hall of Famer Taylor dead at 80

Washington NFL Hall of Famer Taylor dead at 80Saturday, February 19, 2022
|
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Charley Taylor, a star NFL wide receiver and running back for Washington in the 1960s and 1970s, died Saturday at age 80, the Washington Commanders announced.
Eight-time Pro Bowl all-star Taylor, who was inducted into the American Football Hall of Fame in 1984, made the playoffs five times in 13 NFL seasons, helping the club reach the 1973 Super Bowl, where Washington lost to the unbeaten Miami Dolphins.
"We are incredibly saddened to hear the news about the passing of the great Charley Taylor," Washington team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement.
"He represented the organisation with excellence and class over three decades as a player and coach. Charley was a great man and will be sorely missed by all."
Taylor retired in 1977 as the NFL's all-time receptions leader with 649.
He also was the first player in league history with at least 700 yards rushing and receiving in the same season, a feat he achieved as an NFL rookie in 1964 with 755 rushing yards and 814 reception yards.
Taylor finished with 9,110 receiving yards, 79 touchdown catches and 10,598 scrimmage yards.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy