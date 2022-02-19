Washington NFL Hall of Famer Taylor dead at 80

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Charley Taylor, a star NFL wide receiver and running back for Washington in the 1960s and 1970s, died Saturday at age 80, the Washington Commanders announced.

Eight-time Pro Bowl all-star Taylor, who was inducted into the American Football Hall of Fame in 1984, made the playoffs five times in 13 NFL seasons, helping the club reach the 1973 Super Bowl, where Washington lost to the unbeaten Miami Dolphins.

"We are incredibly saddened to hear the news about the passing of the great Charley Taylor," Washington team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement.

"He represented the organisation with excellence and class over three decades as a player and coach. Charley was a great man and will be sorely missed by all."

Taylor retired in 1977 as the NFL's all-time receptions leader with 649.

He also was the first player in league history with at least 700 yards rushing and receiving in the same season, a feat he achieved as an NFL rookie in 1964 with 755 rushing yards and 814 reception yards.

Taylor finished with 9,110 receiving yards, 79 touchdown catches and 10,598 scrimmage yards.