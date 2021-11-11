Waste disposal public education campaign between NSWMA and KSAMC suggested

Waste disposal public education campaign between NSWMA and KSAMC suggestedThursday, November 11, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) should collaborate and use billboard advertising messages in a sustained waste disposal public education campaign, People's National Party (PNP) Councillor, Neville Wright, suggested at a council meeting Tuesday.
Wright made the suggestion in the debate on a resolution calling on the KSAMC to endorse a greater level of public education and compliance with the National Solid Waste Management Act.
He argued that the KSAMC, which grants permission for advertising signs and billboards to be put up in the Corporate Area, could find a way for five per cent of the billboards to be reserved for public education advertisements for the waste disposal education campaign.
The resolution moved by Wright, was approved by the Council meeting at the Jamaica Conference Centre. The resolution was seconded by PNP councillor, Charmaine Daniels (Allman Town Division).
"In light of the upcoming festive season, and its known propensity for the production of substantial amounts of waste," the resolution stated that the KSAMC in collaboration with the NWSMA should "embark upon a massive sustained campaign of public education directly regarding the deleterious implications of improper waste disposal."
Meanwhile, during the debate, JLP Councillor Duane Smith (Chancery Hall division) said that the NWSMA was facing challenges as a result of a shortage of trucks and other resource problems.
He said that the situation could be improved by more people in the municipality paying their property tax.
PNP councillor Eugene Kelly (Whitfield Town Division) said that the NSWMA needed to put more emphasis on its "enforcement element.
"Why can't they fine the business people who pile up waste all over the city. There should be one law for everybody," he said.
Claudene Edwards
