Wasteful Harbour View held to 0-0 draw by Montego Bay United

Wasteful Harbour View held to 0-0 draw by Montego Bay UnitedSunday, March 20, 2022
|
KINGSTON - Last placed Montego Bay United earned their first point in five games in the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel after holding Harbour View to a 0-0 draw at Sabina Park on Sunday.
It was the first time this season that both games on the same day finished scoreless after Mt Pleasant FA and Cavalier FC also finished 0-0 in the first game of the double header.
Montego Bay United who returned to the league this season struggled throughout the game. However, they managed to hold a wasteful Harbour View, in the process snapping a four-game losing skid and moving off the foot of the tables, even for 24 hours and into 11th place on five points.
The point saw Harbour View remaining in 6th position on 13 points, just two more than Portmore United who play on Monday.
It was a disappointing result for Harbour View who dominated possession in the first half but found goalkeeper Davonnie Burton in their way as the Montego Bay United captain had his best game of the season so far.
The match-up did not promise many goals as both teams have managed only 15 combined, eight for Harbour View and seven for Montego Bay United who have not scored in four games.
-Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy