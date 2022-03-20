Wasteful Harbour View held to 0-0 draw by Montego Bay United

KINGSTON - Last placed Montego Bay United earned their first point in five games in the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel after holding Harbour View to a 0-0 draw at Sabina Park on Sunday.

It was the first time this season that both games on the same day finished scoreless after Mt Pleasant FA and Cavalier FC also finished 0-0 in the first game of the double header.

Montego Bay United who returned to the league this season struggled throughout the game. However, they managed to hold a wasteful Harbour View, in the process snapping a four-game losing skid and moving off the foot of the tables, even for 24 hours and into 11th place on five points.

The point saw Harbour View remaining in 6th position on 13 points, just two more than Portmore United who play on Monday.

It was a disappointing result for Harbour View who dominated possession in the first half but found goalkeeper Davonnie Burton in their way as the Montego Bay United captain had his best game of the season so far.

The match-up did not promise many goals as both teams have managed only 15 combined, eight for Harbour View and seven for Montego Bay United who have not scored in four games.

-Paul A Reid