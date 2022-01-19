Water bills to increase starting February

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says there will be a "slight" increase in its water, sewerage and service rates for the February 2022 billing cycle.

The utility company said the hike in bills resulted from an increase in the NWC's electricity costs.

The NWC says there has been a 4.07 percentage point increase in the Price Adjustment Mechanism (PAM) rate.

PAM is an indexation mechanism applied to the water, sewerage and service charges. It is applied to customers' bills every month.

“The PAM is designed to capture changes in electricity costs, foreign exchange rates and the consumer price index to preserve NWC's real revenue,” a statement from the company read.