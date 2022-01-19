Water bills to increase starting February

Water bills to increase starting FebruaryWednesday, January 19, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says there will be a "slight" increase in its water, sewerage and service rates for the February 2022 billing cycle.
The utility company said the hike in bills resulted from an increase in the NWC's electricity costs.
The NWC says there has been a 4.07 percentage point increase in the Price Adjustment Mechanism (PAM) rate.
PAM is an indexation mechanism applied to the water, sewerage and service charges. It is applied to customers' bills every month.
“The PAM is designed to capture changes in electricity costs, foreign exchange rates and the consumer price index to preserve NWC's real revenue,” a statement from the company read.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy