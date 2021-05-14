Water lock-off in sections of St Andrew on Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers that there will be a disruption of water supply to parts of the Corporate Area, to include sections of Waltham Park, St Andrew Park, Cassia Park, Dumbarton Avenue, sections of Molynes Road towards Half Way Tree, Seaward Drive, Olympic Way and Bay Farm Road, starting Sunday, May 16.

The disruption in service to carry out valve replacement is scheduled from 2:00 pm, Sunday, to 1:00 am, Monday, May 17, 2021.

Customers are being encouraged to store water for use during the period of disruption.

The NWC says that every effort will be made to restore water supply on or before the time specified.