Water supply restoration now underway at Pines of Karachi, environs — NWC

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that water supply is now being restored to the areas that were affected by the shutdown of the Pines of Karachi system in St Andrew to facilitate interconnection and repair work earlier today (April 6, 2021).

The company noted that most areas supplied by the system should have near normal water pressure by 8:00 pm today.

Areas affected by the shutdown include Pines of Karachi, Long Mountain and Beverley Hills and environs.