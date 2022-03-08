Water supply to Queensborough areas further disrupted by broken main

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The National Water Commission is advising its customers that water supply to the St Andrew communities of Queensborough, Queensbury and its environs is currently being further impacted by a secondary pipeline break.

The Company has, however, indicated that the leak has been isolated (supply locked off) and that its plumbing team is carrying out the necessary repair work.

Said works are expected to last until 2 pm.

The areas affected are: Queensbury, Queensborough Drive and environs, sections of Molynes Road, Meadowbrook Estate, Perkins Boulevard and all roads leading off, sections of Patrick City and Sections of the Duhaney Park .

The NWC is apologising to its valued customers for any inconvenience caused and seeks to assure them that every effort will be made to restore regular water supply in the shortest possible time.