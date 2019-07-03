Water thieves damage sections of Yallahs pipeline — NWC
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that water thieves are illegally connecting to the Yallahs pipeline, which runs from St Thomas to St Andrew, resulting in damage and water losses in the millions of gallons.
According to the NWC, last weekend vandals damaged sections of the network which traverses through the areas of Shooters Hill and 11 Miles, destroying two critical valves on the system.
The Commission said that over the years it has been challenged with people finding ingenious ways of illegally tapping into the network.
The 19-mile stretch of pipeline usually provides approximately 14 million gallons of water to the Mona Reservoir in Kingston, the NWC said.
“The Yallahs system is one of our major pipeline infrastructure which contributes to the supply of water to the Kingston Metropolitan Area, hence these illegal activities greatly impact inflows into the Reservoir,” said NWC Regional Manager Dr Phillipa Campbell-Francis .
She added that whenever people break the pipeline, they usually cannot handle the extreme pressures on the line resulting in huge volumes of water going to waste.
Dr Francis pointed out that with the current drought condition, the Commission at this time cannot afford to be losing water and is imploring people to desist from tampering with the company’s network.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy