Water thieves damage sections of Yallahs pipeline — NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that water thieves are illegally connecting to the Yallahs pipeline, which runs from St Thomas to St Andrew, resulting in damage and water losses in the millions of gallons.

According to the NWC, last weekend vandals damaged sections of the network which traverses through the areas of Shooters Hill and 11 Miles, destroying two critical valves on the system.

The Commission said that over the years it has been challenged with people finding ingenious ways of illegally tapping into the network.

The 19-mile stretch of pipeline usually provides approximately 14 million gallons of water to the Mona Reservoir in Kingston, the NWC said.

“The Yallahs system is one of our major pipeline infrastructure which contributes to the supply of water to the Kingston Metropolitan Area, hence these illegal activities greatly impact inflows into the Reservoir,” said NWC Regional Manager Dr Phillipa Campbell-Francis .

She added that whenever people break the pipeline, they usually cannot handle the extreme pressures on the line resulting in huge volumes of water going to waste.

Dr Francis pointed out that with the current drought condition, the Commission at this time cannot afford to be losing water and is imploring people to desist from tampering with the company’s network.