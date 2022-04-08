Waterford man charged with illegal possession of gun, ammo

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after he aroused the suspicion of officers who were on patrol on Hamden Road in Waterford, St Catherine on Thursday.

Charged is 22-year-old Chevahn Dixon, otherwise called 'Chevy' of the community.

Reports from the Waterford police are that about 6:00 pm, a team of officers was on patrol in the area when Dixon was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was reportedly accosted and searched and a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 16 rounds of ammunition was removed from his waistband.

Dixon is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, April 26 to answer the charges laid.