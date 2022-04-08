Waterford man charged with illegal possession of gun, ammo

Waterford man charged with illegal possession of gun, ammoFriday, April 08, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after he aroused the suspicion of officers who were on patrol on Hamden Road in Waterford, St Catherine on Thursday.
Charged is 22-year-old Chevahn Dixon, otherwise called 'Chevy' of the community.
Reports from the Waterford police are that about 6:00 pm, a team of officers was on patrol in the area when Dixon was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.
He was reportedly accosted and searched and a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 16 rounds of ammunition was removed from his waistband.
Dixon is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, April 26 to answer the charges laid.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy