Waterhouse FC beat Montego Bay United in JPL action

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former champions Waterhouse FC came from behind to beat promoted Montego Bay United 2-1 in their opening Jamaica Premier League game at the Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at the University of the West Indies [UWI] on Sunday.

Montego Bay United who were promoted to fill the vacancy left by UWI-FC, took the lead in the 67th minute despite being a man down, when overlapping centre half Giovanni Reid headed home a cross from the right side of the 18-yard box.

Waterhouse pulled level in the 71st minute when Andre Fletcher converted from the penalty spot and Devroy Grey got the winner in the 82nd minute.

Montego Bay United survived a good start from Waterhouse but got back on level terms and should have taken the lead late in the first half but Alrick Ottey missed a wide open goal after he got by the goalkeeper.

The St James-based club went down to 10 men as early as the second minute of the second half when Ewan Barton was sent off after he attempted an overhead kick but instead kicked a Waterhouse player in the face.

Paul A Reid