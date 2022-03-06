Waterhouse FC blank Harbour View 2-0 in JPL

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Waterhouse FC are joint leaders of the Jamaica Premier League after scoring a 2-0 win over Harbour View in their eight-round game played at UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Saturday.

Goals in the first 26 minutes from Andre Fletcher and Cardel Benbow were enough for Waterhouse as they improved to 17 points, snapping a three-game winless run.

Leaders Mt Pleasant Academy are also on 17 points.

The loss was the third for Harbour View and second in three games as they tumbled to seventh place on nine points.

It was the fourth goal each for both Fletcher and Benbow as they grabbed the early initiative and took full advantage.

Fletcher scored in the fourth minute to give Waterhouse the lead and Benbow doubled the advantage in the 26th minute when he converted from the penalty spot.

Paul A Reid