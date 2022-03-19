Waterhouse FC blank Vere United 2-0, extends lead at top of JPL

Waterhouse FC blank Vere United 2-0, extends lead at top of JPLSaturday, March 19, 2022
KINGSTON - Leaders Waterhouse FC extended their lead to four points in the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel, after blanking Vere United 2-0 at Sabina Park on Saturday.
Goals in either half from Denardo Thomas and substitute Shaqueil Bradford gave Waterhouse their third straight victory and moved the Drewsland-based club to 23 points. This is four more than second-placed Dunbeholden United on 19 with Mt Pleasant Football Academy and Arnett Gardens tied for third on 18 points each.
Vere United meanwhile are in 10th spot on seven points and have earned just a single point from their last four games.
Thomas was well placed in the sixth minute to power home a cross form the right side of the Vere United penalty area after a Waterhouse free kick was swung across the face of the goal.
Bradford made sure all three points were secured late in the game when he beat the Vere United goalkeeper Shaquan Davis with his first goal of the season in the 84th minute.
-Paul A Reid
