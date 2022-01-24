Waterhouse defeat Cavalier in Premier League

Waterhouse defeat Cavalier in Premier LeagueMonday, January 24, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Waterhouse Football Club are joint leaders of the Jamaica Premier League after beating defending champions Cavalier SC 3-0 in their second round game at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Mona, St Andrew on Monday in a repeat of last season's final.
Andre Fletcher scored twice in the first half for Waterhouse FC who moved to six points, the same as Mt Pleasant FA, who leads on goal-difference as Cavalier SC ended the game with nine players.
Bryan English was sent off in the first half and national centre half, Jamoi Topey, was sent off deep into time added on.
Fletcher, who joins Tivoli Gardens' Warner Brown on three goals, gave Waterhouse the lead in the 17th minute, exploiting poor defending by Cavalier, beating goalkeeper Jeadine White at his near left post with a shot to the far corner.
Fletcher doubled the lead in time added at the end of the first half when he was set up by Andre Leslie and fired past White from close range.
Second half substitute Shevon Stewart added a third for insurance deep into time added at the end of the second half when he converted from the penalty spot.
Paul A Reid
