Waterhouse dump champions Portmore United out of JPL

New champions will be crowed in this year's Jamaica Premier League after Waterhouse FC dumped champions Portmore United out the competition with a 1-0 win in the first game of a triple header at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Friday.

Portmore United began the game needing a win to make the playoffs and were all over their opponents from the first whistle, but failed to create any real goal scoring opportunities.

Waterhouse, who had lost to Portmore in the last two finals of the competition, were willing to allow their opponents possession of the ball and play on the counterattack, but failed to trouble Kemar Foster in the Portmore goal in the first half.

It was a different Waterhouse in the second half as they took the game to the champions and were rewarded for their efforts when Shaquille Bradford produced an exquisite finish, after getting in behind the over committed Portmore defense, in the 61st minute.

Portmore threw everything they had at Waterhouse after that, but two brilliant saves from Zemioy Nash late in the game ensured that the team from Drewsland kept a clean sheet and secure a spot in the semifinals, while condemning their nemesis Portmore to an early end to their season.

--Dwayne Richards