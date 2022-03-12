Waterhouse edge Tivoli Gardens 2-1 in JPL

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Waterhouse FC assumed the lead in the Jamaica Premier League after holding off Tivoli Gardens 2-1 in their ninth round game played at Sabina Park on Saturday.

First round goals from Cardel Benbow and Denardo Thomas carried Waterhouse to the win, coming off back- to- back drawn games and improved to 20 points, three more than Mt Pleasant Football Academy and Arnett Gardens, both of who played later in the round.

The loss snapped a two-game winning run for Tivoli Gardens who ended the game with 10 men after Dasha Satchwell was sent off late in the game as the South St Andrew team picked up another seven yellow cards in the game.

Benbow scored his fifth game of the season when he beat the Tivoli Gardens goalkeeper at his near right post in the sixth minute to give Waterhouse the lead.

Thomas doubled the advantage in the 40th minute when he finished off a good move and scored from close range, only to be substituted soon after with an injury.

Tivoli Gardens pulled one back in the 72nd minute when Barrington Pryce converted a penalty kick after Waterhouse's defender Elvis Wilson inadvertently handled the ball in his own penalty area.

They should have at least earned a point but Warner Brown headed over the bar from about four yards out in the 88th minute.

