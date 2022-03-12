Waterhouse looking to return to top of JPL

Waterhouse will face Tivoli Gardens in yet another early kickoff to start a match week. However, this time around, Waterhouse will be looking to soothe the sting from their previous match week starter where they lost 2-0 to Molynes United.

Waterhouse say they are keen not to have a repeat of that debacle.

They beat Harbour View 2-0 to return to winning ways last week and will be keen to steal a march on the other two teams locked on 17 points like themselves. Mount Pleasant, who lead the league, and Arnett Gardens who are in third, will come up against each other on Sunday.

Waterhouse goes up against a Tivoli Gardens team that has won two games on the bounce, with Stephen Barnett getting three of the four goals scored tallied by the team from West Kingston.

Games between these two teams have a history of being feisty affairs and with both teams desperate for a win, it could turn out to be another blockbuster on the smooth, true, grass surface at Sabina Park on Saturday.

A win for Waterhouse takes them top while a win for Tivoli takes them fifth, if only temporarily. Both teams will have enough incentive to chase three points with everything they have.

In the feature game beginning at 5:15 pm, Harbour View will be looking to recover from a loss last matchday when they take on Vere United.

Harbour View are on nine points and are in 8th place, while Vere United are on seven points and are in 9th place. Both teams have won only twice this season and have a negative goal difference. Both coaches will be looking to improve those statistics.

The teams won their respective games in match week six, before dropping five points from their next two games with a loss and a draw in the mix.

Neither team goes into the game with any distinct advantage, although Harbour View, being one place higher and two points better off, will likely see themselves as favourites. However, recent results have proven that a favourite's tag has little meaning on the field of play and this game promises to be keenly contested with the result going either way.

Concentration and focus will be required from both teams that have dropped valuable points after conceding late goals in recent matches.

Fans will be allowed in the stands for the games this weekend, but they will be required to take along their vaccination cards in order to purchase their tickets at the venue.