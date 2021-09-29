Waterhouse make third straight Premier League final after 1-1 draw with Mount Pleasant

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Waterhouse FC made their third straight Jamaica Premier League final when they held Mount Pleasant FA to a 1-1 draw in their return leg match at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence today.

A brilliant free kick from 25 yards from Jourdain Fletcher in the 6th minute drew Mount Pleasant level in the tie at 1-1 which was the perfect start for the team from St Ann.

Mount Pleasant dominated possession forcing Waterhouse into a low block but failed to create more goal scoring chances despite having most of the ball.

Daniel Green tried to place the ball to the left of Zemioy Nash who produced a diving save and then gathered the ball at the second attempt.

Denardo Thomas who had time and space took a shot from distance but it went high over the crossbar.

Shaqueil Bradford was unable to redirect a near post header from a cross from Damion Binns on target as Waterhouse started to get a foothold in the game.

The ball then bounced fortuitously for Alwayne Harvey but his shot was comfortable for Nash.

Rafiek Thomas with his first goal of the season then drew the tie level at 1-1 on aggregate with the last kick of the first half. The veteran steered home from close range after a rebound fell to Andre Fletcher who picked him out on the top of the six yard box as the teams went in level at half time.

Early in the second half Andre Fletcher on a quick counter attack had chance to pass inside but chose to shoot directly at Shaven Sean-Paul who effected the save.

Waterhouse then created a few other chances, but failed to convert. In the end, they did enough to make their third final in a row.

Dwayne Richards