Waterhouse make third straight Premier League final after 1-1 draw with Mount Pleasant

Waterhouse make third straight Premier League final after 1-1 draw with Mount PleasantWednesday, September 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Waterhouse FC made their third straight Jamaica Premier League final when they held Mount Pleasant FA to a 1-1 draw in their return leg match at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence today.
A brilliant free kick from 25 yards from Jourdain Fletcher in the 6th minute drew Mount Pleasant level in the tie at 1-1 which was the perfect start for the team from St Ann.
Mount Pleasant dominated possession forcing Waterhouse into a low block but failed to create more goal scoring chances despite having most of the ball.
Daniel Green tried to place the ball to the left of Zemioy Nash who produced a diving save and then gathered the ball at the second attempt.
Denardo Thomas who had time and space took a shot from distance but it went high over the crossbar.
Shaqueil Bradford was unable to redirect a near post header from a cross from Damion Binns on target as Waterhouse started to get a foothold in the game.
The ball then bounced fortuitously for Alwayne Harvey but his shot was comfortable for Nash.
Rafiek Thomas with his first goal of the season then drew the tie level at 1-1 on aggregate with the last kick of the first half. The veteran steered home from close range after a rebound fell to Andre Fletcher who picked him out on the top of the six yard box as the teams went in level at half time.
Early in the second half Andre Fletcher on a quick counter attack had chance to pass inside but chose to shoot directly at Shaven Sean-Paul who effected the save.
Waterhouse then created a few other chances, but failed to convert. In the end, they did enough to make their third final in a row.
Dwayne Richards
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login