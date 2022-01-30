Waterhouse win third in a row in Premier League

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Waterhouse FC made it three straight wins after they snapped Dunbeholden FC's two games winning start with a 4-1 victory in their Jamaica Premier League second round game played at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Mona, St Andrew on Sunday.

Andre Leslie, scored twice in the first half, his first goals in the JPL in three years, to lead Waterhouse as they romped to the top of the tables with nine points.

Dunbeholden FC finished the game with 10 players after Shaquille Dyer was sent off in the second half and they also had to substitute their top scorer, Atapharoy Bygrave, who picked up a foot injury in the first half.

Leslie opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when he got a pass from Andre Fletcher and beat goalkeeper Damion Hyatt.

He added a second in first half stoppage time when he punished faulty passing in the Dunbeholden defence and latched on to a wayward pass to beat a hapless Hyatt.

Deandre Thomas pulled one back for Dunbeholden when he scored in the 77th minute but Cardell Benbow restored Waterhouse FC's two-goal lead in the 85th minute and substitute Devroy Grey added a fourth in time added, finishing off a good move by slotting home from close range.

Paul A Reid