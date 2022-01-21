Wayne Marshall, Tami Chin expecting fourth child together

Wayne Marshall, Tami Chin expecting fourth child togetherFriday, January 21, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Entertainers Wayne Marshall and Tami Chin are expecting their fourth child together.
Tami, whose given name is Tammar Annika Chin Mitchell, made the video announcement on her Instagram page on Friday.
“@Waynemarsheezy and I are so blessed to be expecting yet another little being into our world. We are beyond excited, out of our minds happy and all-around overjoyed to have this awesome experience one last time. Yes…this is it!”
She revealed that they did not yet know the gender.
“We are waiting a little longer to find out if we are having a boy or girl although I'm sure many of you have your own hopes and wishes for us, but in the meantime, we're just enjoying the bliss of the awesome miracle that is life. We already love our 'littlest love' so much,” she said in the post.
Chin gave birth to her third son, Oz in 2019. They are already parents to Jaxon and Atlas.
Following the announcement, several public figures including Krystal Tomlinson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Tifa, Davina Bennett and Bounty Killer offered their congratulations.
“Another little Mitchell for us to love!!!!!! Aunty can't wait to meet you,” her sister, Tessanne Chin commented.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy