Wayne Marshall, Tami Chin expecting fourth child together

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Entertainers Wayne Marshall and Tami Chin are expecting their fourth child together.

Tami, whose given name is Tammar Annika Chin Mitchell, made the video announcement on her Instagram page on Friday.

“@Waynemarsheezy and I are so blessed to be expecting yet another little being into our world. We are beyond excited, out of our minds happy and all-around overjoyed to have this awesome experience one last time. Yes…this is it!”

She revealed that they did not yet know the gender.

“We are waiting a little longer to find out if we are having a boy or girl although I'm sure many of you have your own hopes and wishes for us, but in the meantime, we're just enjoying the bliss of the awesome miracle that is life. We already love our 'littlest love' so much,” she said in the post.

Chin gave birth to her third son, Oz in 2019. They are already parents to Jaxon and Atlas.

Following the announcement, several public figures including Krystal Tomlinson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Tifa, Davina Bennett and Bounty Killer offered their congratulations.

“Another little Mitchell for us to love!!!!!! Aunty can't wait to meet you,” her sister, Tessanne Chin commented.