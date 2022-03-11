Wayne Pinnock wins NCAA long jump

ALABAMA, USA – Former national junior representative, Wayne Pinnock, edged his former Kingston College and current University of Tennessee team mate Carey McLeod to win the men's long jump on Friday's opening day of the NCAA Division One Indoor championships at the Birmingham Crossplex in Alabama.

The former World Under-20 champion equalled his personal best mark of 7.92m to get the better of McLeod who jumped 7.91m twice to get the silver medal.

McLeod improved on his third place performance from last year but had to play second fiddle to Pinnock who was winning his first major event on the NCAA circuit.

A third Jamaican, Ryan Brown of the University of Arkansas, was eighth with 7.45m.

Daniel Cope, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) champion from Clemson University was 15th in the men's weight throw with a best of 20.71m.

Paul A Reid