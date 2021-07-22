We Transform Mentorship Programme expands operations

We Transform Mentorship Programme expands operationsThursday, July 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of National Security says the We Transform Mentorship Programme in partnership with the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Unit of the ministry will be expanding its operations in 12 volatile communities across Kingston.
Under the expanded programme, mentors will be paired with at-risk youth (mentees) in the targeted communities with the aim of imparting valuable life skills and fostering increased emotional and social development of the youth. The communities have not been identified.
The programme hosted its first successful pairing session on Wednesday to encourage the development of mentor/mentee relationships and set goals for the one-year mentorship tenure.
Manager for At-Risk Youth Mentorship programme, Rochelle Daley, while delivering the overview of the programme, encouraged the mentors to develop strategic plans that will assist the mentees to achieve self-actualisation.
She added that parents also play an important role in the mentor-mentee relationship.
“The role of the parent is not negated by the involvement of a mentor. Instead, the parent receives support from the mentor, is able to build their network, and benefit from capacity development through mutual learning. Without the parents this initiative would not be possible so their buy-in is very important,” Daley said.
Meanwhile, Regional Case Management Coordinator for the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Unit, Kevin Williams said, the interactive session demonstrated that both mentors and mentees are excited to embark on this new opportunity.
“Neither group is deterred or discouraged about going forward…under this new dispensation where in-person interactions are limited, both mentor and mentees have pledged to maintain contact and incorporate the use of technology,” Williams said.
The We Transform Mentorship Programme comprises 200 mentors and targets at-risk and unattached youth.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy