We Transform Mentorship Programme expands operations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of National Security says the We Transform Mentorship Programme in partnership with the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Unit of the ministry will be expanding its operations in 12 volatile communities across Kingston.

Under the expanded programme, mentors will be paired with at-risk youth (mentees) in the targeted communities with the aim of imparting valuable life skills and fostering increased emotional and social development of the youth. The communities have not been identified.

The programme hosted its first successful pairing session on Wednesday to encourage the development of mentor/mentee relationships and set goals for the one-year mentorship tenure.

Manager for At-Risk Youth Mentorship programme, Rochelle Daley, while delivering the overview of the programme, encouraged the mentors to develop strategic plans that will assist the mentees to achieve self-actualisation.

She added that parents also play an important role in the mentor-mentee relationship.

“The role of the parent is not negated by the involvement of a mentor. Instead, the parent receives support from the mentor, is able to build their network, and benefit from capacity development through mutual learning. Without the parents this initiative would not be possible so their buy-in is very important,” Daley said.

Meanwhile, Regional Case Management Coordinator for the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Unit, Kevin Williams said, the interactive session demonstrated that both mentors and mentees are excited to embark on this new opportunity.

“Neither group is deterred or discouraged about going forward…under this new dispensation where in-person interactions are limited, both mentor and mentees have pledged to maintain contact and incorporate the use of technology,” Williams said.

The We Transform Mentorship Programme comprises 200 mentors and targets at-risk and unattached youth.