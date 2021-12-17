We are going for nine points, warns Bernard as KC puts one foot in Manning Cup semis

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Kingston College (KC) made it seven wins from seven games and placed one foot and maybe a hand, into the semifinals of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup when they defeated Kingston Technical High School (KTHS) 3-0 at the Stadium East Field on Wednesday.

Their second win in the quarter-finals has lifted them to six points and with just one game to go, they are the favourites to advance to the final four from Group 2.

However, the scoreline doesn't reflect the difficulty of the task that KC faced against KTHS in the early game at the venue.

KC took the lead just after the quarter-hour mark through captain Jemone Bartley, but, after winger Ron-Jay Watson got injured their performance fell off a cliff.

“We started very sprightly. There was a lull especially after young Ron-Jay had to be rushed to the hospital for an injury.

“I'm not saying that that upset the rhythm of the team or the tempo of the game, but it did in fact have an effect and for long periods we just weren't getting it right. We had to make some adjustments in the middle of the park and of course, the adjustments that were made took long to get some kind of cohesion,” Bernard explained.

KC has conceded only once all season and Bernard believes in the defensive tenacity of his team.

“However, I knew that once we were defensively strong and sturdy, especially with a very brilliant goalkeeper that we have in our goal, all we had to do was to be very resolute in ensuring that Kingston Technical, despite their enthusiasm, did not really get in behind us.”

It was a different kind of performance from the KC team and Bernard was satisfied with what his boys did.

“I think eventually we managed to wear them down, hence the two late goals that we got. But this team continues to show some good positivity despite some of the errors that we made.

“It was a different team here today…the cohesion took a little time in coming, but I think with the injury to Ron-Jay, mentally it would have had an effect on them.”

Excelsior High was the other team in the group to win on matchday one and had the chance to secure a place in the final four in the feature game against Charlie Smith on Wednesday, but having lost 1-2 the group has now been thrown wide open.

They will have to face KC in their final match to secure a spot in the final four but Excelsior can expect no favours, Bernard has warned.

“We are still going for nine points. We want to keep our record intact, win all games. Unfortunately, we have conceded one already, and in this round, we are yet to concede. So, we want to go all the way without conceding any more.”