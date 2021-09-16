We are in it to win it says Duckie after Vere make JPL play-offs

CLARENDON, Jamaica-Donovan Duckie has already thrown his hat into the ring for coach of the year based on what he has done with Vere United.

A club teetering on the brink of elimination towards the end of the 2019-2020 season, Vere were spared the ignominy of spending just one season in the league before returning to parish football when the league got cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Vere have made the most of their good luck by bringing in the experienced Duckie who has turned the organisation around and has made the team into a force to be reckoned with. In fact, Vere topped the table for a three-week period although their form in the last half of the season has not been as good as the first half.

The Clarendon-based team ended the regular season in fifth place, earning an historic place in the play-offs and with a clean slate to start with in the postseason, will be gunning to go all the way.

Duckie has hailed his small squad for what they have been able to achieve over the 10-game regular season.

“I was largely surprised realistically, looking at our performances, looking at the depth that we never had. These guys worked tirelessly around the clock in the regular season. To finish with the least amount of goals conceded, to finish with a top six berth, is a great achievement for the club so far,” he said.

Needless to say, he is delighted to be able to bring a smile to the faces of their supporters and represent the parish the way they have been able to do.

“Humble Lion is our neighbour, unfortunately they were off to a bad start, so it was good for us to represent the parish of Clarendon. I’m sure the people are proud, there is a lot of feedback that we get on a day-to-day basis, so it’s a huge moment for us,” he argued.

Having remained coy about the overall ambitions of the club all season, Duckie has now declared what his true desires are, having earned their place in the play-offs.

“Now we have to refocus the guys, because we are not going to just sit comfortably in the top six and say okay. Now we are in it to win it and it is very realistic for us to do so. So, we definitely have to give it a good shot,” said Duckie.

Vere will face Tivoli Gardens in the play-offs with the memory of a 0-1 loss to the west Kingston-based team in match week nine, still fresh in their minds.