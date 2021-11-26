We are still in second position, says proud Craig Butler after Mona draw

After stating emphatically that his boys would win the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition last week, Craig Butler is still of the view that Mona High are in it to win it. This after their 0-0 stalemate with Walker Cup champions St Catherine High left them in second spot behind Group C leaders Kingston College on Wednesday.

There were many missed chances by both teams, some quite glaring and one controversial offside call that went against St Catherine High, in what was a very entertaining draw.

Butler believes that the result did not do too much damage to the aspirations of the team.

“The three points would have been great. We are still in second position now and will remain that way after this round, so we are not too damaged by it.”

He is pleased to see that his system is working and believes that the only thing missing from the performance was the scoring of goals.

“For me the development is important and the players have to finish the chances. We had a lot of chances and that's what we want to do, that's what the system is designed to do. Set up chances, set up one-on-ones where wingers can take on players and get the end-product. It's just the end-product that was missing…the finishing.”

He lauded the performance of the opposition goalkeeper who was outstanding on the day.

“We had a lot of good chances, their goalkeeper was excellent actually.”

He remains adamant Mona High will be advancing to the quarterfinal round, even with a very young team of players.

“Absolutely. Step to step. We have young players, 12 and 13 year-old players, starting in the midfield, playing in midfield, taking on players, creating opportunities. I believe if we continue to grow, they'll get settled in the game and we'll start to convert our chances, so I'm proud of the boys.”

Mona will be idle this weekend following the withdrawal of St Mary's College after they conceded a combined 39 goals in two games.

- Dwayne Richards