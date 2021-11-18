We believe in the boys, insists Fraser after Wolmer's win big in Manning Cup

Wolmer's Boys scored the largest margin of victory on the opening weekend of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition when they hammered St Mary's College 13-0 at the Stadium East Field on Saturday.

Inspired by six goals from Nathaniel Crooks and four from Domonic Atkinstall, the boys from Heroes' Circle made mince meat of their opponents in hot and windy conditions.

Acting head coach Sean Fraser was very pleased with the display of his team after a forgettable preseason.

“First of all, congratulations to the boys. I think they deserved it. Nobody told them that they were going to win, because we lost all our games in preseason, so the boys were a little bit down.

“(When) we came I told them to relax and play football because we as the coaching staff…we all believe in the team and I think they gave a good account of themselves.”

Fraser has been coaching Brooks for years and so was not surprised by his lethal display against St Mary's.

“Nathaniel Brooks is a good player. From day one he is a player that is working hard, he has good technique which is not surprising to me because I have been coaching him from 2019 at Colts (U-16) level, so I know what he can do.”

Fraser does not intend to apply any undue pressure on his young squad but instead wants to do everything possible to help them to navigate their first season in the Manning Cup.

“They are young, they still can play again, so we have to take it game by game with them and try to get the boys to understand the system and how we want them to play.”

He expressed pride in the team's performance in the opening game of what he hopes will be a long and rewarding season.

“They gave a good account of themselves and I am very proud of them,” he said.

Wolmer's will enjoy a long break between their first and second game, but Fraser is looking forward to doing battle against Kingston College and Ludlow Bernard who not only coached him at the Premier League level, but who he also assists now at Harbour View FC.

“It's a rivalry, I have come to the school and it's a big rivalry. We will give a good account of ourselves. We don't know how the result will go, but we are not going to be a walkover I can tell you that much, but we will prepare. We have some time. I will get some footage of KC and assess the team.”

The game between Wolmer's and Kingston College will be played on Wednesday November 24th at 3:00pm at the Stadium East Field.