We can't dwell on this loss, says Tivoli coach

Tivoli Gardens suffered their first loss of the Jamaica Premier League season when they went down 1-3 to a classy Portmore United at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Monday.

The west Kingston-based team went into the game on the back of one win and one draw, but were unable to cope with the champions early on.

After going three goals and one man down, Tivoli showed tremendous fighting spirit to get back in the game and even pull a goal back, giving hope for better things to come.

Head coach Phillip Williams was able to identify the reasons for his team's first loss.

“We were getting caught in possession of the football, we weren't completing our passes. If you look at the first two goals, we turned over the ball in some key areas, which cost us the game.”

He however praised his players for keeping their heads up and fighting to the final whistle.

“Going a man down, and I must lift my hats off to the guys, they did really well in terms of damage control and even got a goal back with only 10 men, so I have to give praises to those guys.

“We had to push. We were two goals down and we had to push to get something out of the game. The 10 men really did well. They played well if you ask me and they got back a goal, so I just have to give them praises in terms of the damage control that they did and also the fighting spirit to see out the game.”

Williams said that his players must now pick themselves up and learn from the loss.

“It's all a part of the game, it's a short season. All of these results are there for learning for the guys. It's a team in transition. I think they just need to learn from this loss and pick themselves up and focus on the rest of the games to come.”

Pass completion and ball retention will be the focus on the training ground before the next game on Monday, against Waterhouse FC.

“We turned over the ball too many times and if you look at the first two goals that Portmore scored, it was just turning over the ball and we got caught in transition, so that's an area we have to work on, our pass completion and keeping the ball.”

With one more game to play than five of the six teams above them, Williams remains upbeat and confident about the prospects for the rest of the regular season.

“This is our first loss of the season, we have other games to come, we can't dwell on this loss. We just have to focus on the opponents to come and plan for them, train well and execute on the day.”

When Tivoli and Waterhouse meet on Monday, they will both be playing their make-up game, after resting on match week three and four respectively.