'We continue to believe in what we are doing,' says Bibi Gardner

KINGSTON, Jamaica — After beginning their season with a 2-0 win over neighbours Dunbeholden FC, defending Jamaica Premier League champions, Portmore United, would have been looking to push on against Vere United in their second game of the season.

But a lack of “end product” as their coach Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner puts it, saw them stumble to defeat in match week two. A one nil loss to Vere means that Portmore remain on three points from two games, but they are still just one point off the top five teams in the league, all of whom are clustered together on four points.

End product and better movement inside the opposition box are the areas identified by Gardner to fix after the surprise loss on Tuesday.

“The end product could be a lot better. I think we could have had some better crosses into the box, some better movement into the box. I think we could have also defended the goal better than we did,” he lamented.

Despite the loss, Gardner is not about to panic or change course.

“We have a lot to learn from here. We have to be consistent when we have possession, because we look like we are on the right path when we keep possession. We just need to fix the end product and I think we will be on the right path,” he argued.

He refuted suggestions that his team may have underestimated a Vere team that struggled badly last season.

“We don't underestimate any team in the competition. We take every game seriously, it's a competition that we want to do well in. If you know Portmore United, we are always about the big picture and the big dream, so we take no game lightly.”

Despite fluffing their lines in front of goal, the former Reggae Boy refused to blame his strikers or anyone else for the loss.

“It's work in progress. We are not pointing any fingers at anyone. We just have to hit the ground and continue to work and continue to believe in what we are doing.”

With eight more regular season games left to play, Gardner is confident that there is a lot more for the taking for his team.

“It's a game we would have loved to win, but at the end of the day you can't win all. It's still early in the season and there are a lot more points to play for.”

Portmore's next assignment is against Molynes United, who drew their first game and rested on match week two.

Dwayne Richards