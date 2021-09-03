'We didn't always get everything right,' Holness reflects on JLP's first year after election victory

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In reflecting on the one-year anniversary of the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) victory at the polls, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has indicated that his government remains "focused" on guiding the country safely through the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, the JLP leader has admitted that his administration did not "get everything right" through the duration of their first term at the helm of the government.

"We thank you Jamaica, for the confidence you have reposed in us to lead through this trying time. We didn't always get everything right, however, we made many great decisions in your interest and we will continue to place your interest above all else and that is to ensure the preservation of lives and the stability of our economy," wrote Holness on social media on Friday.

He did not indicate what aspects his government did not get right during the first year of their new term in office.

On September 3, 2020, the JLP decimated the People's National Party (PNP) in the general elections by winning 49 of the 63 constituencies. The remaining 14 seats went to the PNP, which lost their second straight election following a much closer election contest in 2016.

The JLP's victory margin was also surprising for several political commentators, as the party won several traditional PNP seats, including Westmoreland Central, Westmoreland Eastern, Hanover Western, and St Elizabeth North Eastern.

In his reflection on Friday, Holness said a lot had happened since the historic victory by his party.

"One year ago today, Jamaica re-elected us to continue the mission of improving lives. So much has happened since the onset of the pandemic; forcing us to reprioritise and to make significant adjustments to our plans," he said.

"However, we remain firmly focused on the mission at hand, the most urgent of which, is to guide the country safely and expeditiously through this devastating pandemic," he continued.

The prime minister indicated that it had been "one year of long days and nights, as we strategised on how to balance lives and livelihoods; one long year of dedicated and selfless work on the part of our healthcare and frontline workers; one long year of doing our best to navigate this crisis; one long year of sacrifice on the part of the Jamaican people; and for many others periods of grief and sorrow".

While expressing his gratitude to the people of Jamaica for confidence they "reposed" in his administration, Holness implored Jamaicans to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, as well as get vaccinated.

"Now, more than ever, I implore you to do the right thing for yourselves and for your country. We are at a difficult point in the pandemic and your cooperation is critical," he stressed.

"You have sacrificed much, however, we ask of you to hold on just a little while longer, keep faith, think positively, consistently observe the protocols and most importantly, get vaccinated so we can get back to our lives," he urged Jamaicans.

The prime minister assured the public that the country "will get through this (the COVID-19 pandemic) as we have gotten through many difficult moments in our past, and based on projections our economy will bounce back even stronger".

"Jamaica is known for our resilience and for triumphing over adversities and this time will be no different; with your support, we will emerge from this pandemic stronger and better," he concluded.