We have to continue to fight, urges Patrick after St Catherine slip up against Mona

It has been a topsy-turvy start to the truncated ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition for Walker Cup champions St Catherine High.

Following an inauspicious 1-0 win over Clan Carthy in their opening game of the season, they then went on to clobber St Mary's College 26-0. A few days after that result, St Mary's withdrew from the competition making that result null and void. Three points and 26 goals were wiped away and St Catherine slipped from top of the table in Group C to third.

Their midweek 0-0 draw against fellow contenders Mona High saw them inch up to four points, the same as their opponents, who boast a better goal difference and thus remain a place above them in second spot.

While expressing disappointment with not claiming all three points, Patrick noted the importance of not losing.

“I am a bit disappointed, but nevertheless we still came out with a point and that is important,” he said.

Patrick blamed the team's poor start for the eventual result, along with the physical approach of their opponents.

“We started out flat, we never got any time and space on the ball. They were really robust, they tried to hustle us in every area. But when you look at our players, they are very small in size.”

He thought his team was much better in the second half after they figured out how to play against an aggressive Mona team.

“In the second half, we came out and started to put some passes together and looked way, way different, but nevertheless we got a point, so we will settle with it.”

Patrick will be focusing on the next encounter which will be against Papine High at Jamaica College starting at 3:00pm on Saturday.

“We have four points, so we have to continue to fight and see if we can get three points in the next game coming up,” he stated.

Papine High were put to the sword by Mona who thrashed them 10-0 in their only game so far this season. St Catherine will be looking to score a big win themselves as goal difference could become a factor in determining who gets out of the first round.

Dwayne Richards