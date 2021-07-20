We keep shooting ourselves in the foot, says disappointed Price

After four matches played in the Jamaica Premier League, Humble Lion remain rooted to the foot of the tables. They are without a point and with only two goals scored and eight conceded, their minus six goal difference is the worst of the eleven teams contesting the league.

Their latest loss came in the Clarendon derby against Vere United on Sunday, when they were on the end of a 3-1 beating from the Donovan Duckie coached team.

Humble Lion's woes began when they conceded the first goal in the 27th minute and was compounded when they lost captain Linval Lewis to a straight red card in the 31st minute.

Despite drawing level through Andrew Vanzie from the penalty spot in the 37th minute, they were unable to stop the second half onslaught from Vere that has left them in dire straits, with four regular season games left to play.

A bewildered and disappointed Andrew Price said his team had only themselves to blame for their latest below par performance.

“It was very difficult. We keep shooting ourselves in the foot. To lose a player when we were basically in the game and to go down to 10 men, it was always going to be very hard with the numerical disadvantage,” he said.

Two of the three goals conceded by Humble Lion were from restarts in the game which has left Price extremely disappointed.

“Then after that we kept making silly mistakes when we shut off,” he continued.

“From dead ball we are not sharp enough. The goals came from two dead ball situations where we weren't marking properly.

“We fought and got back in the game. We got a penalty. It was even going into half time and as the game started again in the second half, we again shut off,” he said, the pain obvious in his voice.

Price said that a lack of concentration is the cause of the loss.

“We have to concentrate for 90 minutes. It's not that these players are not capable, but they have to apply themselves in the game.”

He is hoping that the players can dig themselves out of the hole the club is currently in but he must first find the players that will be committed to the task.

“We are just going to have to continue to work hard. We are going to have to pick the players who want to go out there and do it. We are going to have to continue making changes, give people the opportunity until you can find the right core of people who can help us.

“The people that we are depending on aren't giving us the results, so we have to start looking to see where we can get some people to give us that cutting edge that we can start getting three points.”

With a total of 18 points left to fight for before the playoffs begin, Humble Lion need to put together as many wins as possible to ensure their entire season doesn't go up in smoke. That will begin with a massive challenge against the champions Portmore United on Sunday.

“Four games gone, we basically have six games to play. We have to look forward to try and see if we can get maximum points out of those games. All is not lost but we are way behind and we have to start making a move now,” Price concluded.