'We lost our composure,' says Butler after Mona fall to JC in Manning Cup

For more than 50 minutes Mona High held champions Jamaica College (JC) scoreless in their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup quarterfinal at the Stadium East Field on Friday.

The Craig Butler-coached Mona High team matched the champions stride from stride and limited them to zero shots on target for the first 45 minutes, as they held their own against their more illustrious neighbours in the unofficial “derby”.

Butler was pleased with what he saw from his team in the first half of the game despite his boys failing to score.

“In the first half we played to our strengths, we played to the system that we have. I think we dominated the first half and created a lot of chances. We had a good amount of the percentage possession.”

But tactical adjustments made by JC in the second half saw them expose the Mona team and score two goals in 12 minutes to seal the win. The JC Old Boy, who now coaches the team from “across the street” said his boys lost their composure in a game that was about more than just football.

“In the second half we got a little complacent and we lost our composure and that is something that the great David “Wagga” Hunt always said, keep your composure! We lost it a little bit.

“It was the first game (of the quarterfinals), a lot of passion, a lot of behind-these-scenes things were involved in this game,” he explained.

“We still had the tempo of the game, what we lost was our composure. Composure is very important in football. It wasn't that they got stronger than us or better.

“They put four in midfield, we stuck to three in midfield with the offensive, but we lost our composure. The passes weren't coming like we were putting them in the first half and we were not taking on the defenders one on one. We made some changes to try and fix it, but it was a little bit too late,” he continued.

He acknowledged the quality of his opponents who got the win.

“They got the goals, they got a penalty which was unfortunate, the second goal…was a good goal.”

However, Butler is not throwing in the towel and has promised that he will meet JC again this season.

“We will win our next two games and we will meet…in the finals again. Its how the ball is played. This is how it is and I am glad that we have that competitive nature.

“It's important for football in Jamaica, it is important for young men to come out and give their all, 100 per cent every time and I am pleased with what I saw.”

Butler said he was proud to be in charge at Mona despite having to coach against his Alma Mater.

“You can't have 10 coaches for Jamaica College. I am very happy and proud to be the coach of Mona. (I am) proud of the boys, proud of my principal, proud of all the people who are around and putting in the effort. With each school team that makes this effort to develop, we will have a better Jamaica football and that's what it really is about. We win some, we lose some,” he said.

Mona High will need all three points when they go up against St Catherine High for the second time this season Tuesday. The teams drew 0-0 in their first meeting but they both need a win Tuesday, if they are to stand a chance of making the final four of the competition.