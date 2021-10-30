'We must learn from COVID,' says Dr Ennis

Director of Family Health Services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Melody Ennis is emphasising the importance of learning from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the recent virtual staging of the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI) 75th Annual Educational Conference, Ennis said more advocates are needed to ensure that if another pandemic arises, it can be better managed.

“This is not the end of a pandemic, another one may come, because of how we treat with the environment. If we institute early warning systems, the next round, we will certainly be better prepared,” Ennis said.

While describing the work of public health inspectors as integral to the well-being of the entire nation, Ennis highlighted that the virus has put stress and scrutiny on the health system but with efforts, it can become more resilient.

She also pointed out that people who live in areas where excess pollution exists are more vulnerable to respiratory illnesses.

“Our restrictions have helped, and the world is breathing better, but when the restrictions are over, air travel is going to resume, production levels in factories are going to go up and behavioural changes are needed to adhere to the new norm,” she stated.

Ennis added that “after COVID, we have to be promoting cleaner heating and cooking systems. It is now time for leaders [and] public health inspectors to take this charge on board.”