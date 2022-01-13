'We need a bailout': Transport group boss proposes $500m loan for sector

Egeton Newman, the head of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), is seeking to forge a meaningful partnership with newly-appointed Minister of Transport, Audley Shaw.

One of the ideas that Newman is anxious to broach with Shaw is the proposal of a $500 million loan facility.

"The transport sector is in need of a bailout at this time and one of the first things we are putting on his table is the possibility of a loan window for the sector of $500 million," he told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Newman said he hopes to discuss the idea with Shaw at a meeting next week.

The transport sector, like others, has been hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis, losing millions of dollars daily due to stay at home restrictions and the reduction in activities.

In the meantime, the transport group boss admitted that he is saddened by the departure of Robert Montague from the Ministry of Transport and Mining.

"Montague's entrance in the transport sector was the most positive of all transport ministers over the past 20 years," said Newman, whose group represents taxi and mini-bus operators.

"He entered the sector with a 16 point plan of action and within 3 years, accomplished some 70 per cent of the plan, starting with the opening up of all routes allowing an additional 13,000 Jamaicans into the transport sector, for the first time in three decades. He commissioned a study of the transport sector, turning the Transport Authority into a technology driven office, cutting out corruption between the wrecking companies and the police," Newman continued.

The transport sector is now on a path of transformation, Newman concluded.



Earlier this week, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced changes to the Cabinet, removing Montague from the transport ministry and assigning him as minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation under the ambit of the prime minister himself.

"We stand ready to work with the new minister, Honourable Audley Shaw, a man who is known for hard work. I had a long talk with him today and he seems ready to work, I am expected to officially meet with him next week. It is our hope that he will carry the work left behind by Montague and also add his new ideas to the list," Newman said.