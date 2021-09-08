We need more quality from the strikers, says Mount Pleasant's Downes

Mount Pleasant FA head coach Wally Downes was left bemoaning the lack of firepower in his team after they were held scoreless by Vere United in a dour draw in the Jamaica Premier League last Friday, a result that has left their season hanging in the balance.

While they bossed possession, Mount Pleasant rarely threatened the Vere United goal as Kadeem Davis had one of his easier games between the sticks this season.

Downes thought his players failed to click on offense on Friday, despite training well in the lead up to the game.

“I thought we should have shown more quality on the ball. I would imagine that we would have had more possession (but) our passing was off today, it wasn't as good as it's been previously.

“That was what was disappointing for us. We trained well all week. We played well last week, today our passing was just off. We lacked some quality in the final third.”

Quality and urgency were missing in the final third, according to Downes, who is demanding more from his players.

“At the start of the game, they give you a clean sheet and one point so you have to protect that as long as you can, but you have to build on that. I don't think we did enough really to build on that and create enough chances to score.

“More quality, more urgency, better play in the opposition final third. We had enough ball possession. We must do better with it.”

With just eight goals from nine games, averaging less than a goal a game, Mount Pleasant have the least potent attack of the eight teams still in contention for the playoffs.

“We have been consistent and we have progressed all along. We haven't scored enough goals, that's the top and bottom of it. We defend very well, we are good on the ball, we pass the ball through the thirds, but we need more quality from the strikers.”

Young Garey Mills was given a chance at a rare start in the game before veteran Kemar Beckford was introduced, a tactic that failed to have the impact hoped for by Downes.

“Garey played really well when he came on for us last week. He is a young player that's progressing, we don't want to block the youth players' progress and I felt he could come in a do a job for us. He was very unlucky not to score before he came off.

“I hoped that (Beckford) would have given us some energy towards the end, playing just off of the centre forwards. He was quick and lively, but as I said before, it's not enough quality from the strikers.”

Mount Pleasant will face another playoff hopeful Dunbeholden FC, in their final game of the regular season, in what has now become a must-win game, for both teams.

--Dwayne Richards