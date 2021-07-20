We should have put the game away, says Downs after Mount Pleasant draw with Molynes

Wally Downs was left disappointed after his team, Mount Pleasant, let a 2-1 lead slip late against Molynes United.

The game ended 2-2.

Mount Pleasant were behind early, after conceding in only the fourth minute of play, but hit back with two quick goals after the break. After 50 minutes of play, Mount Pleasant led 2-1 and seemed to be on their way to their second win of the season until Molynes snatched a point with an equalizer three minutes from time.

Downs thought his team should have killed the game off when they took control in the second half.

“We didn't start as well as we have started previously and we were disappointed to go in 1-0 down at half time. We spoke at half time and we were really pleased with the response in the second half.

“If you're not playing at your maximum in any professional game the opposition will take advantage of that. I don't think we started as well as we can do but, from the second half onwards, I thought we dominated the game.

“It was disappointing to let them back in with a goal from a set play, late on. I thought that we should have put the game beyond them in the second half, we could have been 3-1 up, 4-1 up.”

Mount Pleasant currently sit in sixth place, the last playoff spot and Downs has indicated what his team is looking to do from here on.

“The first challenge is to be in the top six, the second challenge is to be in the top two and the third challenge is to win it, so those are our aspirations.”

A number of teams have gone with youth since the start of the 2020-2021 season, but the team from St Ann is not one of them.

“There are two ways of looking at it, you have the experience and you have youth, they both equal each other out.

“We have a unique situation, we have some older players and we have very young players, we don't have that sort of 21, 22 year old, we only have a couple like that so the young boys that we are bringing in are very young. They missed a year of football last year with Covid, so it's getting the blend of youngsters in with the senior players,” Downs explained.

According to the new head coach, the squad is being prepared to achieve two things.

“We are trying to build so that we can have a squad that can definitely can challenge for this season, but hopefully moving us forward into the next season as well.”

He admitted that it was sad to see former coach Paul 'Tegat' Davis leave the club as the two have a history together.

“It's always disappointing when someone leaves the club. He's been a great servant and I remember when he was a player and we worked well together.”

Mount Pleasant are a club in transition according to Downs and a lot more can be expected in the near future.

“But there is a transition at the club now, we are about getting some younger coaches in and senior coaches and that's the way forward for Mount Pleasant, getting the youth through and transitioning them as quickly as we can.”