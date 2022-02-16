'We were prepared for her' – Cops say Combo Boss party was not held in St Ann

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sex party promoter Shanice 'Combo Boss' Wilson seemed to have heeded the warning of the St Ann police that she should not bring her event to the parish.

Wilson had been promoting a pre-Valentine's version of her now infamous 'combo party' in Ocho Rios.

But Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, the top cop for St Ann, said police made several inspections and, as far as he knows, the party was not held.

“We were prepared for her,” SSP Powell told OBSERVER ONLINE on Wednesday. “We did some checks and we didn't come up with anything.”

He said, however, that a probe is still ongoing.

“We are still checking to find out if, per adventure, something had happened,” he assured.

Last month Wilson, on her social media platforms including Tiktok and Instagram, said the Ocho Rios version of her party would offer the same $5,000 combination of sexual favours. The party, she said, was scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm.

But police had warned that Wilson will feel the full force of the law if she attempted to keep her sex party anywhere in the parish.

The Portmore police have been trying, without success, to serve a summons on Wilson for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA). This is because of her first 'combo party' which was held at a nightclub on the infamous 'Back Road' in St Catherine on December 5 last year.

That party caught fire in the public imagination after a video surfaced of her inviting patrons to the event, advertising sex acts as part of an outrageous combo deal for $5,000.