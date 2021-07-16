We will bounce back, says Cavalier coach Rudolph Speid

Cavalier FC got their premier league campaign off to a good start with a win and a draw from their first two games of the season while playing some attractive football that set tongues wagging.

But then on Saturday they came upon their bogey team, Dunbeholden FC and lost their first game of the season.

It was the third loss in a row for Cavalier against that particular opponent.

Cavalier head coach Rudolph Speid believes the playing style of Dunbeholden is what has given them the advantage in those three losses.

“They have beaten us three times in a row now. It's just one of those teams that I think it is a matter of style. Their style really makes it difficult for us and then going behind by a goal to nil so early, I think helped the team. They were able to set up in such a way and play in two banks of four very well.”

He did admit that the loss was a setback for his team.

“It is a setback for us, but these things do happen. When you have young players, these things do happen.”

Speid pointed to the loss of their main striker ahead of the game as a tactical setback that affected the team's performance, but promised that his team would return stronger than ever.

“We lost our point man in Shaniel Thomas, so we had to set up a little different. We are not making too many excuses, today (Sunday) wasn't a good day for us, but I am sure we will bounce back.”

He credited his opponents for their tactical approach to the game on a day when conditions had a big impact on play.

“I think Dunbeholden played very deep and played very safe. They played around their eighteen yard box a lot, so it was hard to penetrate and they used the conditions better than us, they used it very well in the first half, gave them advantage and then it was always uphill from there.”

With the top team in the league ahead by just two points, Speid believes that his team will remain in contention despite the early season loss.

“It's a big setback for us, but the teams that are ahead of us haven't gone too far so we just have to go back and work very hard and come back for the next encounter. But clearly, I don't see this as a way where we are going to go away anytime soon, we will bounce back.”

Next up for Cavalier is Arnett Gardens who secured their first win of the season on Monday and will enter the game full of confidence.