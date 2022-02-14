'We will build on the positives' says Fraser after Harbour View suffer stinging loss to Cavalier

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Harbour View FC were left bitterly disappointed after they succumbed to an 88th minute strike from Kenroy Campbell of Cavalier FC, to go down 0-1 in the Jamaica Premier League on Sunday.

The Stars of the East bossed the game and created numerous opportunities in both halves, forcing the Cavalier custodian Vino Barclett into numerous saves, while their goalkeeper Amal Knight, spent most of the contest a mere spectator.

But then, two minutes from time, a sweetly struck effort with the outside of the boot from Campbell fizzed past the extended right arm of a diving Knight to lodge in the back of the net. Harbour View assistant coach Sean Fraser lamented conceding so late and getting nothing from the game.

“It's very disappointing, but we saw a lot of positives in the game. We played much better than we played against Arnett Gardens and I thought the result was a bit unfair,” he said.

He agonised over the fact that they were unable to find the back of the net, but promised to remain steadfast in their mission.

“I thought the guys created enough chances to win the game, but football is like this. If you don't score, you're not going to win.”

Fraser said that at half time the message was to stick to the game plan as they were in full control of the match.

“We wanted to keep going. It was working for us, we just didn't convert the chances.”

He said that Harbour View had made tactical adjustments for the game against Cavalier which allowed them to have the type of performance that they did.

“We changed our formation a little bit today to go up against them man to man, one v one and it worked for us but…if you don't score you are not going to win.”

Fraser refused to get down despite the unfavourable result and will be focusing on fixing the issues up front, in order to get the desired result next time out.

“It's simple, get back to training, get back to the finishing drills and keep encouraging the guys. As is said, we have seen a lot of positives and we just have to build on it.”

Their next assignment on match week six will be against another youthful aggregation in Portmore United.